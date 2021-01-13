Mahusekwa Hospital designated COVID-19 treatment centre

The government has turned Mahusekwa Hospital into a COVID-19 treatment centre as coronavirus cases in Mashonaland East province surge.

This comes after Marondera Provincial Hospital has been overwhelmed by the rising number of COVID-19 patients, with Marondera District having 421 active cases as of Tuesday.

The move to turn the state-of-the-art Mahusekwa Hospital into a COVID-19 treatment facility was confirmed by provincial development co-ordinator Tavabarira Kutamahufa. He said:

As a province, at the end of the day, they may end up dedicating the hospital to COVID-19 treatment. All other patients will now be treated at Madamombe Rural Health Centre and Marondera Provincial Hospital. The provincial hospital is laden with COVID-19 patients, it is still a strategy, there is this very high burden, we have to react in that manner to be able to effectively use the available resources, that is the institutions.

There is also a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridigita Prison outside Marondera, where about 10 inmates and two prison officials have tested positive to the virus, the provincial medical director’s office revealed.