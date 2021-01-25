Linda doesn’t trust Covid-19 vaccine

Linda Masarira, leader of the LEAD political party, has become the latest politician to query the notion behind the current COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Masarira, some of the COVID-19 vaccines are only meant to be administered on the African continent.

“Considering the inscription of label use which suggests that the vaccine is meant for Africa only it can be deduced that patent rights are at play.

It is important that as a nation we begin to question and publicly answer when and where chemical trials of the said vaccines were administered and by who. This will have a super natural effect of helping us detect as a people the possibilities of any biological warfare. This comes from an understanding that our current statistics show that we are mainly suffering from recklessness.

In addition, we would like to urge authorities to start considering the Madagascan and Tanzanian herbs for trials or tests as they are proving to be a bit reliable and secure,” said Masaria.

However, former Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Henry Madzorera, said there was no scientific evidence that proved the effectiveness of traditional medicine against COVID-19, “am not saying people should not use traditional medicine but to date, there is no scientific evidence that proves the effectiveness of traditional medicine against COVID-19.

Moreover, people need not to take heed of all these conspiracy theories around the use of COVID-19 vaccines. We have been using vaccines for decades against diseases such as measles and polio amongst others. However, before the people can be inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines it’s paramount that our scientists make sure that the COVID-19 vaccines will work properly on the people including ensuring that there won’t be any side effects. For now people need to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols that have been set by the World Health Organization and the government,” said Dr. Madzorera.