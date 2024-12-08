HPA Shuts Down 22 Unregistered Health Facilities in Crackdown on Illegal Practices

Spread the love

HARARE – The Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe (HPA) closed 22 unregistered health facilities in 2023 as part of a concerted effort to curb illegal medical practices, enhance patient safety, and maintain professional standards in the country’s healthcare sector.

The closures followed investigations by the authority, which uncovered that some facilities had failed to renew their licences, while others were operating without the required statutory authorisations.

Addressing attendees at the HPA’s annual congress, Secretary-General Mrs Clotilda Chimbwanda highlighted the alarming rise in illicit health operations.

“We have come across numerous bogus practices and practitioners during our inspections,” Mrs Chimbwanda said. “In one instance, a dental student who had dropped out of dental school opened a practice and was treating patients. There are also cases where institutions are run by nurse aides, with qualified practitioners nowhere to be found. Some individuals who did not complete their medical degrees have also started practising unlawfully.”

The HPA’s ongoing crackdown underscores the authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that healthcare services are delivered by qualified professionals operating within the law.

Source: Herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...