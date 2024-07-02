Government Urges Zimbabweans to Stop Spreading Flu Misinformation

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – Government authorities have issued a stern plea to all citizens, urging them to refrain from spreading false information suggesting that individuals have died from the flu.

In a statement aimed at curbing misinformation, officials emphasized the importance of accurate communication regarding health matters. The directive comes amidst concerns that unsubstantiated claims about flu-related deaths could lead to unnecessary panic and misinformation.

Authorities underscored that the country’s health services are vigilant and actively monitoring any health issues, including seasonal flu outbreaks. They urged the public to rely on official channels and verified information sources for updates on public health issues.

The government’s call to combat misinformation reflects a broader effort to maintain public trust in health authorities and ensure that accurate information guides public health responses.

