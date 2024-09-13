Government Pledges to Address Drug Shortages in Zimbabwean Hospitals by October

Public hospitals across Zimbabwe have been grappling with severe shortages of drugs, forcing patients to rely on private pharmacies. However, the high prices charged by these pharmacies have made basic medical care unaffordable for many ordinary citizens.

During a recent session in the National Assembly, Deputy Minister of Health Sleiman Kwidini acknowledged the crisis but assured lawmakers that the government is taking steps to resolve the issue. He dismissed rumours that medical staff were diverting government-procured medicines to private businesses, instead highlighting the challenges posed by the reliance on imported medicines.

“I would not want to say it is very true that doctors and nurses are taking medicines procured by the government to put in their pharmacies or their businesses,” said Kwidini. “What is important is that anyone who meets the regulatory requirements can open a pharmacy and order drugs legally.”

Kwidini explained that one of the root causes of the shortages is Zimbabwe’s heavy dependence on imported medicines, with limited local manufacturing capabilities. He stressed that the government is actively working to boost the capacity of domestic pharmaceutical companies to reduce the reliance on foreign imports.

“To address this, the government is now focusing on capacitating local manufacturing companies so that these shortages will be reduced or eradicated,” Kwidini added.

The Deputy Minister further revealed that a major consignment of medicines is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe by mid-October. This shipment, he said, should significantly improve the current situation and ensure that hospitals are better stocked with essential drugs.

“By mid-October, we anticipate a substantial improvement in the availability of medicines,” said Kwidini. “With time, and once our local companies reach full manufacturing capacity, these shortages will become a thing of the past.”

Zimbabwe’s pharmaceutical industry has long been dependent on imported medicines, which are often sold in foreign currency. This has placed a heavy burden on both public health institutions and patients, who are unable to afford the high prices. The government’s pledge to support local manufacturers is seen as a critical step toward improving the country’s healthcare system and ensuring more affordable access to essential medicines.

The upcoming delivery of drugs is expected to bring some relief to patients, while long-term solutions are developed to prevent future shortages.