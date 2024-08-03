Fake Zimbabwe nurse carries out 4 operations

Spread the love

GOKWE – A former nurse has been convicted of illegally practicing as a medical practitioner and performing surgeries on patients in Gokwe. Admire Munyeki, of Mbizo 5, Kwekwe, faced four counts of violating the Medical Act by misrepresenting himself as a medical practitioner. Munyeki pleaded guilty to all charges before Gokwe Magistrate Grace Tupiri.

According to the state prosecutor, Tatenda Mandishona, Munyeki performed surgical operations on four individuals who sought his help for various health issues.

On January 5, 2024, at Givemore Masteck’s homestead in Village Maluma 2, Chief Samuchembu, Gokwe North, Munyeki posed as a dental practitioner and extracted two teeth from Stella Sibanda, who had approached him with a toothache. Sibanda experienced severe pain following the extraction and reported to Samuchembu Rural Health Center, where the illegal procedure was uncovered.

In another incident on March 1, 2024, Munyeki circumcised Daison Chelo, who had complained of pain in his penis. Chelo developed complications post-surgery and reported to Samuchembu Health Center, where the unauthorized operation was discovered.

Munyeki also falsely presented himself as a medical doctor and operated on Taimon Ndege for a hernia. Ndege experienced complications and was subsequently taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital, where the illicit act was revealed.

Additionally, Munyeki performed a minor surgery on Erisha Siakachoma, removing a growth from her neck. The procedure led to complications, and the offense was reported at Samuchembu Health Center.

Munyeki’s arrest occurred on Monday after he was spotted at a funeral in the Chirape area, Gokwe North. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Source: The Mirror

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...