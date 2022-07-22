Dubai investor sets sights on Parirenyatwa hospital

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s quest to attain international best practices in the health sector could get a boost after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) billionaire Mr Shaji Ul Mulk inquired about the possibility of revamping Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

After touring the facility this afternoon, the UAE-based tycoon has requested the hospital authorities to write a report on areas they feel they can collaborate.

Mr Mulk has shown interest in injecting capital to boost areas like laboratory facilities, radiology amenities, and pharmacy services.

“We run a chain of diagnostic centres and labs in Dubai. We had a good discussion with the President and the Vice President to bring that expertise here.

