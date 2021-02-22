Dr Portia Manangazira faces charges of criminal abuse of office

HARARE – The Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control (EDC) in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Portia Manangazira, has appeared in court answering to charges of criminal abuse of office.

While details to the circumstances leading to Dr Manangazira’s arrest and the charges levelled against her are still sketchy, ZBC News spotted the health official being taken to court and is reliably informed that she is being charged with criminal abuse of office.

The Herald reports that Dr Manangazira was arrested for misappropriating funds and fuel meant for training 800 community health workers who were to raise awareness on Covid-19 in the country.

She appeared before deputy chief magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande charged with four counts of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

The funds and fuel were part of the US$796 675 disbursed by the Health Ministry to train 800 health workers across the country, who were to raise Covid-19 awareness in various communities.

Dr Manangazira’s arrest comes as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption commission (ZACC) has escalated the anti-corruption crusade countrywide.

So far a number of government officials including former health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo have been arrested on allegations of corruption.