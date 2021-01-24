Doctors defend colleague who claims he’s killing off politicians

THE Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has released the statement below accusing the government of harassing doctors.

This comes after a medical doctor claimed Sunday on social media that he and his colleagues were killing off certain politicians admitted with COVID-19 symptoms.

The dramatic fallout led to Information Ministry Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana saying some doctors were now weaponizing COVID-19, taking the chance to “kill” certain political players who will be hospitalized.

The culprit doctor has since deleted his social media account. Read the following statement by ZADHR:

Press Statement SELF REGULATION AND THE COVID-19 CRISIS 24 January 2020

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has noted with concern the escalating tensions in the health sector. Of key concern are the following recent issues

The branding of certain medical professionals as “medical assassins” by a senior government official.

The threats of arrests, and deregistration of medical practitioners who are alleged to have communicated unethical statements on social media.

ZADHR strongly advises against continuous persecution of health care professionals. Cases of alleged medical misconduct, if any, must always be handled by the appropriate medical regulatory bodies.

Across the globe, self-regulation of medical practitioners has been adopted as the standard approach for ensuring adherence to the highest standards of ethical practice in the medical sector.

Furthermore, we advise that the continuous persecution of medical practitioners is likely to destabilise the health sector during this time when the nation is supposed to be focusing on resolving the COVID-19 crisis.

Government must be seen to be applauding the positive role being played by frontline health workers who are working tirelessly to provide essential services during this pandemic, risking their lives to save Zimbabweans in the process.

The COVID-19 crisis requires close collaboration between government, health workers and all citizens. – Zimbabwe Voice 🔺