Dialysis Crisis at Parirenyatwa: Patients Left Stranded as New Machines Sit Idle

HARARE – Patients in need of life-saving dialysis treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital are facing a dire situation, with mechanical failures and administrative delays leaving the critically ill stranded.

A whistleblower inside the renal department, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the scene as “unacceptable and avoidable,” revealing that only one dialysis machine is currently operational in Ward B10.

For over a month, only two machines were functional, but recent breakdowns have reduced that number to a single working unit, forcing patients to seek expensive private treatment, which costs between US$100 and US$200 per session — a sum most Zimbabweans cannot afford.

Meanwhile, 17 brand-new dialysis machines sit unused in Ward B6. Sources say the machines were operational for one or two days for testing purposes before the ward was closed, citing pending “official opening.” Patients are left questioning whether bureaucratic procedures are being allowed to cost lives.

“Are people supposed to die while waiting for Ward B6 to open?” the whistleblower asked. “Many require dialysis urgently, and relying solely on B10 is no longer an option. This is an emergency. Every day of delay increases complications and risks deaths.”

The crisis exposes a troubling combination of mechanical neglect, administrative inefficiency, and a lack of accountability. The technician responsible for maintaining the dialysis machines in Ward B10 is reportedly on leave, with no immediate contingency in place. Attempts to report the crisis through suggestion boxes have proven futile, as they are rarely checked, leaving patients without any official channel to lodge complaints.

Medical experts warn that missed dialysis sessions can quickly escalate into life-threatening complications, including kidney failure, cardiac arrest, and other systemic issues. Observers say the continued closure of Ward B6, despite fully functional machines, suggests mismanagement at the highest levels of hospital administration and raises questions about transparency and prioritisation of public health resources.

Civil society organisations and patient advocacy groups have called on the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intervene immediately. They demand that all dialysis machines be brought online without delay and that management provide clear communication channels for patients to report urgent concerns.

The whistleblower, whose relative is among those missing critical dialysis sessions, said the situation is morally indefensible.

“This is not just a technical problem. It is a human tragedy caused by inefficiency and neglect. People’s lives are at stake, and the authorities must be held accountable,” the source said.

As Zimbabweans watch this crisis unfold, questions linger over how a hospital entrusted with public health can allow new life-saving equipment to lie idle while patients struggle to survive. Without urgent action, the costs of bureaucratic delay will continue to be measured in human lives.