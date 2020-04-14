Cross-boarder truckers accused of importing Coronavirus

Cross-border truck drivers that stop at Truck INNs and business centres to rest and pick up sex workers are aggravating the country’s vulnerability to the dreaded Covid-19, a legislator has warned.

Chivi Central Member of Parliament (MP) Ephraem Gwanongodza made the remarks while making a contribution during a recent visit to Chivi District Hospital by members of the Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce led by Masvingo provincial Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira.

“There might be no business during the day at business centres like Chibi turn off and other areas along the Harare- Beit – bridge highway but truck drivers from South Africa still park there in their numbers. In the surrounding villages for example at Chibi turn-off are women who like to entertain the truck drivers, and the contact that happens makes all social distancing impossible”

“We discussed the issue with the local councillor and it is our request that trucks should be banned from parking at these places because it’s putting our province and the nation at serious risk,”he said.

In his presentation, minister Chadzamira said Government was worried about non-compliant behaviour.

“We have noted with concern that some citizens continue to struggle with practicing social distancing. Government urges each and everyone of us to remind the next person the need to maintain social distancing and other preventative behaviour.

“We have to be each other’s keeper in order to beat this invisible enemy, coronavirus,” he said.

He said truck drivers should also avoid breaking the social distancing rule at the same time shunning away from hiring sex workers at business centres and truck inn along the highway as these were potential coronavirus hotspots.

He expressed satisfaction with the observance of order in most districts across the province.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer Commanding Masvingo Province (PROPOL) Assistant Commissioner Taoneyi Nyazema urged the public to observe the social distancing rule at the same time avoiding aimless movements.

“Police have observed aimless movements by motorists with some claiming o be looking for fuel or shopping for basic commodities”

“We are going to increase operations and patrols at night especially at such Truck INN and business centres along the Harare-Masvingo highway as efforts to combat the deadly Covid 19 pandemic”

“Those found without justification of being outside the said radius will be arrested and prosecuted in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020. In addition, members of the public who are queuing for basic commodities should do so in an orderly manner in line with guidelines provided by Government,” Ass Comm Nyazema said. – Herald