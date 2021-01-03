Covid19: Nyambirai offers free ventilator to youthful entreprenue

BUSINESSMAN Tawanda Nyambirai on Saturday offered a free ventilator to assist a high profile youthful entrepreneur battling for life in Harare, Zim Morning Post has learned.

This follows an acute shortage of hospital beds and ventilators in the country.

Former Zimbabwe Youth Council Harare chairman Acie Lumumba made a plea on his social media page where he offered any price for the ventilator.

He provided Roy Musasiwa’s mobile number for any healthcare service provider with a ventilator.

Musasiwa was acting on behalf of the beneficiary.

Nyambirai responded to the call and offered a brand new ventilator for free but with reasonable conditions attached.

“I can offer a brand new ventilator for temporary use to be installed at a licenced facility with a well trained professional operating it.

“It comes with no compressor though, ” wrote Nyambirai on microblogging site Facebook.

The spike in Covid 19 cases has resulted in the government coming in with stringent measures to enforce the lockdown although some sections of citizens have violated such.

Police on Saturday arrested 52 people who attended an entertainment event in Mbare on New Year’s Eve and popular entertainer DJ Fantan of Chillspot Records is on the run, according to national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

The arrests were triggered by images of a large crowd that gathered in Mbare which went viral on social media resulting in a knee jerk reaction from Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Visuals of petroleum mogul Kuda Tagwirei mingling with friends at a packed event on the same day also went viral, but it could NOT be immediately ascertained whether police clamped down on the organisers of that event.

Upmarket joint Dreams Night Club was also packed to the brim as evidenced by videos circulating on social media.

On Friday, Zimbabwe recorded 216 new cases of Covid 19 and six deaths. Some high profile citizens succumbed to the pandemic. – ZimMoning Post