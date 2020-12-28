Covid-19: Support Ekusileni Hospital, Zimbabweans urged

Zimbabweans have been called upon to continue supporting Bulawayo’s biggest COVID-19 referral centre, Ekusileni Hospital to speed up the opening of the institution.

Speaking at a handover ceremony of intensive Care Unit beds sourced for Ekusileni Hospital from a diaspora humanitarian organisation, which goes by the name Friends of Ekusileni Covid-19 Hospital, a representative of the #iam4byo fighting Covid-19 initiative, Dr Wedu Ndebele said collective efforts are needed to save lives in the city.

“Together we can get this institution to open so that people from this region and the country as a whole can benefit. We are well aware of the fact that there is a surge of this pandemic so we are also appealing to other institutions and organisations.”

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Judith Ncube also pointed out that a lot can be achieved through unity and hard work.

“Let us do our level best in pampering our health sector. Let’s not fold our hands. We keep postponing the opening of this institution because we want everything to be in place when the hospital finally opens its doors as a Covid-19 centre.”

Friends of Ekusileni Covid-19 Hospital UK is a humanitarian diaspora group that was formed in April, with the aim of raising funds to procure vital equipment for Ekusileni so that it can fully operate as a COVID-19 medical centre. – ZBC