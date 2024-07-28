Collapsed Zimbabwe health sector makes fresh international headlines

Spread the love

AN undercover Public Service International (PSI) investigation has exposed the state of collapse of the country’s health sector including gross labour rights violations and corruption.

PSI carried out the investigation from the Covid-19 period up until this year, and targeted the living conditions of health professionals as well as the state of the public health sector in Zimbabwe.

The documentary titled: ‘Behind the Mask’ has 13 chapters – Lost salaries map, Inside the hospital, The protest, Power players and Government’s budget among others.

The Standard is in possession of the documentary that is yet to be shared with other media groups and on social media platforms.

Interviewed nurses gave chilling tales which included how they are treated at their workplaces while being paid poor salaries.

The documentary followed their lifestyle from home to the workplaces.

In some cases, drones were used.

A number of nurses did not reveal their names as they feared being victimised by the government.

Source: The Standard

