Clotilda Chimbwanda appointed HPA secretary-general

Mrs Clotilda Chimbwanda has been appointed the secretary-general of the Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe (HPA).

She takes over from Mr Shepherd Humure.

In a statement, HPA applauded Mrs Chimbwanda on her appointment to the new position.

“The Authority board president, the board, management, and staff of the Health Professions Authority Zimbabwe congratulates Mrs Clotilda Chimbwanda on her appointment as the Health Professions Authority secretary-general, the first female to hold that post since the inception of the authority,” it said.

“This milestone is a testament of her hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to the authority.”

Mrs Chimbwanda has over 20 years administrative experience. She has worked in the banking and the NGO sector.

She joined the authority in 2013 as an administration manager and rose through the ranks to the position of deputy secretary-general in 2017.

In February 2022, Mrs Chimbwanda was appointed acting secretary-general, a position she held until her substantive appointment.

With the support of the board, she has managed to change the face of the authority by embracing digital solutions and overseeing the development of a new database.

Source: Herald

