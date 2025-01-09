Chiwenga Savages Zimbabwean Health Care Workers in UK

Spread the love

OUTSPOKEN evangelist, Apostle Talent Chiwenga has blasted Zimbabweans working as caregivers in the United Kingdom and other developed countries, saying they have been relegated to taking care of unwanted, mentally challenged former sex workers all because of money.

Chiwenga was speaking during a sermon at Jesus Revelation Ministries, a denomination he founded with controversial and strict doctrines such as the absence of wives’ consent within a marriage.

His comments on caregivers come at a time when Zimbabweans are leaving the country enmasse to eke out a living in greener pastures due to lack of employment opportunities locally, a faltering economy and maladministration.

Over 4,500 Zimbabwean trained nurses and doctors are employed by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), thousands more went there as nurse aides while countries such as Australia, USA and New Zealand have taken in more.

“It is an error for us the sons of God to be used to toiling day and night doing filthy work so that other sinners may enjoy their lives,’ said the charismatic preacher.

“You are the one taking care of the mother suffering from dementia as they go on vacation. You will be busy taking pictures of yourself and sending them back home saying life is good.

“You have never washed your mother’s clothes, have never bathed her or your grandmother but you are doing it all because of money.

“Some of these women were commercial sex workers who were abandoned by their children and are now being taken care of by the State. Those are the people you are taking care of in England.”

Zimbabwean caregivers in the UK form a considerable chunk of the country’s diaspora community that contributed 25% of its total foreign currency earnings last year.

Chiwenga, however, said that kind of work should not be tolerated as it also causes mental fatigue.

He added: “When you come back from work after finishing your shift, when you have spent the day bearing their spits on your face, what kind of love would you give to your spouse.

“Do you know that taking care of a mental patient causes mental fatigue itself because you are spending the day with them? Their relatives looked for you to do it because they did not want to do it themselves.”

