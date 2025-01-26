China Commits to Supporting WHO Amid U.S. Withdrawal

Spread the love

BEIJING – In a move to bolster global health cooperation, China has pledged its unwavering support for the World Health Organization (WHO) following the United States’ decision to withdraw from the organisation. This development signals a significant shift in international health diplomacy as China positions itself as a key player in global health governance.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced its commitment to the WHO during a press briefing, emphasizing the organisation’s critical role in addressing public health challenges, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement underscored China’s dedication to multilateralism and its willingness to fill the leadership gap left by the U.S.

“China firmly supports the WHO in playing a leading role in global health governance,” a ministry spokesperson said. “We will continue to work with member states to strengthen the WHO’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies and to ensure equitable access to healthcare worldwide.”

The U.S. formally initiated its withdrawal from the WHO in July 2020, citing concerns over the organisation’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged bias towards China. The decision drew widespread criticism from global health experts and political leaders, who argued that it undermined international efforts to combat health crises.

China’s pledge to support the WHO comes with increased financial contributions and promises to share medical expertise and resources with developing nations. Beijing has already committed millions of dollars to WHO initiatives, including vaccine distribution programs under COVAX, and has dispatched medical teams to assist countries in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Analysts suggest that China’s enhanced support for the WHO could significantly increase its influence on global health policies. However, critics have raised concerns about the potential for Beijing to use its position to shape the organisation’s agenda in ways that align with its geopolitical interests.

In response to these concerns, the WHO has reiterated its commitment to impartiality. “The WHO remains dedicated to its mission of serving all nations equitably, regardless of political dynamics,” Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

China’s move is seen as part of a broader effort to fill the void left by U.S. retrenchment from global institutions. It aligns with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has expanded China’s footprint in global infrastructure, trade, and now, healthcare.

Health experts warn that the politicisation of global health governance could undermine collective efforts to address transnational challenges such as pandemics, vaccine distribution, and antimicrobial resistance. They stress the need for all nations, including the U.S., to re-engage with the WHO to ensure coordinated responses to future health emergencies.

The U.S. withdrawal is set to take effect after a one-year notice period, leaving room for potential reversal should there be a shift in Washington’s stance under future administrations. Meanwhile, China’s support for the WHO marks a critical juncture in global health leadership, with significant implications for international cooperation in the years to come.

