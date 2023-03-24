British Government Red Lists Zimbabwe On Health Staff Recruitment

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced that Zimbabwe is now on the Red List therefore, active recruitment is not permitted from Zimbabwe.

Active international recruitment in the code is defined as the process by which UK health and social care employers target individuals to market UK employment opportunities, with the intention of recruiting to a role in the UK health or social care sector.

It includes both physical or virtual targeting, and whether or not these actions lead to substantive employment.

In a notice seen by Pindula News, the UK government said the only exception to this definition is where a candidate has already been appointed by a UK employer following an independent direct application and selection without the support of a recruitment organisation, agency or collaboration (defined below).

In this case, if required, these organisations can support and facilitate the employee’s passage to the UK. In such cases, it is the responsibility of the recruitment organisation, agency or collaboration, if challenged, to provide evidence that the services they are providing are permitted under this exception.

Direct application

A ‘direct application’ is when an individual makes an application directly and on their own behalf to an employing organising. Direct applications do not use a third party, such as a recruitment organisation, agency or collaboration.

Individual health and social care employers may consider direct applications from individuals who are residents in countries on the WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List 2023 if they have made a direct application to a vacancy at their organisation. See ‘Annex A: red and amber list countries below.

A direct application can only be made in response to a vacancy that is hosted by and recruited to, the same sponsoring organisation.

Resident: For the purpose of this code of practice, ‘resident’ refers to the country an individual is living in when they apply for a health or social care job. The rules on active recruitment and direct applications are based on the country within which an individual is a resident when they apply for a health or social care job, rather than the nationality of the individual or their original country of training.

Red and amber list countries: Countries on the WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List are graded red, which means no active recruitment is permitted from these countries.

The WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List is updated by WHO every 3 years, or more frequently if required.

Red countries – active recruitment is not permitted

Afghanistan

Angola

Bangladesh

Benin

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo

Congo, Democratic Republic of

Côte d’Ivoire

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia, The

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Kiribati

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Micronesia, Federated States of

Mozambique

Niger

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania, United Republic of

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Yemen, Republic of

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Amber countries – international recruitment is only permitted in compliance with the terms of the government-to-government agreement

Kenya

Nepal

Source: Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...