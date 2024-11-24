Bikita Minerals Unveils $1 Million Medical Clinic in Masvingo

Spread the love

MASVINGO- As part of its corporate social responsibility, Sino Mine-run Bikita Minerals has constructed a US$1 million state-of-the-art clinic to benefit workers and the community.

Bikita Minerals Managing Director Xuedong Gong said at the official opening on Tuesday that the project was embarked upon after realising that the old clinic could no longer meet the demands of the current needs. “We invested over US$1 million in the construction and procurement of requirements for the clinic,” said Gong.

The clinic has two sections that include a double-storey building with 16 rooms. The double-storey section accommodates the X-ray control room, spirometry room, audiometry, cardiovascular, vision screener, theatre, operation, consultation rooms, observations, private wards, conference room, doctor’s offices and nurses’ room. The other section of the clinic which is not double storey has a casualty ward, male and female wards with six beds, a labour ward, a consultation room, a treatment room, a dispensary and laundry.

“The mine has been investing in various environmental and social governance issues in the community that include education, drilling of 33 boreholes for the community’s health initiatives, road rehabilitation, power generation and empowerment through Chief Marozva Community Funds,” added Gong.

Bikita Minerals is the largest lithium mining company in Zimbabwe and is operating at 95% capacity utilisation. The company has been experiencing challenges that include depressed lithium prices on the international market which has made it difficult for the company to carry out some of the projects it intended to undertake.

Gong said the company is committed to setting up a US$500 million smelting plant over the next four years.“The smelting plant will further add value to our lithium from the current beneficiation process. We submitted our beneficiation plans for the smelter to our parent Ministry, Ministry of Mines and Mining Development. We are working on the feasibility studies of the plant, and we continue to work towards achieving our goal,” he added.

Bikita Minerals Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, Collen Nikisi said the project was wholly funded by Bikita Minerals and its employees totalling 1078 including 2500 from the contractors and the surrounding community will benefit from the services at the clinic. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira officially opened the clinic.

