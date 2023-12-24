Baby born in kombi

A DANGAMVURA woman had a kombi journey to remember on Wednesday morning after giving birth to a baby boy in the loaded city-bound public transport.

Ms Patricia Chitsa of Gimboki welcomed her baby boy, Tawanda, a few minutes into her journey from Dangamvura to Sakubva District Hospital for a routine antenatal care check-up.

Ms Chitsa’s husband, Mr Knowledge Nyasha, the kombi crew and passengers — among them a pre-teen girl — took up the midwifery duties near Sakubva Swimming Pool.

The pre-teen girl,who was on her way to holiday lessons, received the baby before handing him to her mother; much to the delight of other passengers and onlookers.

Despite the drama, the baby boy arrived without a hitch. Tawanda is Ms Chitsa’s third child.

Inside the kombi, soil was strewn all over as the kombi crew tried to cover the woman’s blood.

When The Manica Post caught up with Ms Chitsa later at Sakubva District Hospital, she shared her dramatic experience; saying she was still two months away from her expected delivery date and never entertained thoughts of going into labour that day.

She said along the way, she suddenly felt contractions and realised she was going into labour.

She cried out for help and other passengers alerted the driver to stop the vehicle.

Ms Chitsa had a safe delivery of her baby.

The “Yellowbone” kombi crew had to divert the kombi and rush Ms Chitsa and her new-born baby to Sakubva District Hospital, where they were both pronounced healthy. – Manica Post

