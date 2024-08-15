Africa CDC Declares Mpox Outbreak a Public Health Emergency Across the Continent

Spread the love

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has declared the ongoing Mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) in response to a sharp rise in cases across multiple African countries.

This declaration enables Africa CDC to mobilize resources continent-wide to tackle the escalating health crisis.

Mpox outbreaks have now been reported in 14 African nations, including previously unaffected countries such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. In 2024 alone, these countries have confirmed 2,863 cases and 517 deaths, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) being the hardest hit. The continent has also seen a surge in suspected cases, surpassing 17,000, a steep rise from the 7,146 cases reported in 2022 and 14,957 in 2023.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” the Africa CDC said in a statement, highlighting the challenges in surveillance, laboratory testing, and contact tracing that may be obscuring the full extent of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had previously declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) between May 2022 and July 2023. However, Africa CDC Director General Dr. Jean Kaseya emphasized that the continent did not receive the necessary support during that critical time. After consulting with the CDC Emergency Consultative Group, chaired by Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the Africa CDC made the decision to declare Mpox a PHECS.

Limited surveillance data and evidence suggest the situation could be more severe than currently understood. According to the WHO’s latest available data from June 2024, there have been 934 new laboratory-confirmed Mpox cases and four deaths across 26 countries.

South Africa has reported 24 confirmed Mpox cases, with the majority in Gauteng (12 cases), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (11 cases), and one case in the Western Cape. Three deaths have been reported. The South African Department of Health has confirmed the receipt of a new batch of Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX, donated by the WHO as part of ongoing efforts to support the country’s response to the disease.

Understanding Mpox

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is transmitted through close contact with lesions, sexual contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials like bedding. The incubation period typically ranges from six to 13 days, though it can extend from five to 21 days.

Symptoms include a painful rash that resembles blisters or sores, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. The rash can affect various parts of the body, including the face, hands, feet, and genital areas.

As Africa faces this growing public health threat, health officials urge continued vigilance and international support to prevent further spread of the disease.

