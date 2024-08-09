A Journey of Compassion from Zimbabwe to Algeria

His passion for this work is profound, as it can be a matter of life and death. He recalls a day when a migrant arrived with a life-threatening infection. In such a critical state, the migrant would have died without immediate intervention. Dr Nebart personally took him to his former hospital and ensured he was admitted for emergency surgery. As a specialist in orthopaedic surgery, he was part of the surgical team that operated on him. After extensive post-surgical therapy, the patient made a full recovery and eventually returned home.

The unit also provides crucial support for vulnerable pregnant migrant women. Dr Nebart’s team offers exceptional medical assistance to these women while they are temporarily hosted at their facilities.

The work can be difficult and taxing. He recounts a case of a woman known to them since the third month of her pregnancy, who underwent a hard labour and very difficult delivery. There was deep concern about the baby’s survival. He expressed incredible relief when both the mother and baby recovered and were able to return home safely.

Dr Nebart’s story is not just about overcoming challenges – it is about embracing new cultures. Unlike many who leave after their studies, he chose to stay. He immersed himself in Algerian life, learning the local Arabic dialect, Daridja.

His experience working at local hospitals helped him not only improve his understanding of the language but also better understand the community. This proved invaluable during his time working in the bustling emergency department of a major Algiers hospital.