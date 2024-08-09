A Journey of Compassion from Zimbabwe to Algeria

Algeria – Dr Mudzongachiso Nebart’s journey began in Zimbabwe and led him to Algeria in 2006 as a medical student on a scholarship programme. He soon saw an opportunity to volunteer his time to help migrant communities with their health needs after his classes.
Drawn to humanitarian work, Dr Nebart initially volunteered purely for the pleasure of helping others. This path eventually led him to a role at IOM Algeria, where he could directly improve the lives of vulnerable populations.
Dr Nebart now leads the Medical Health Assessment Clinic (MHAC), a beacon of hope for migrants. Since 2023, the clinic has assisted more than 5,000 migrants in returning home through the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) programme. They ensure migrants receive vital health checks needed for a smooth transition back home and provide comprehensive assessments for refugees resettling in new countries.
His passion for this work is profound, as it can be a matter of life and death. He recalls a day when a migrant arrived with a life-threatening infection. In such a critical state, the migrant would have died without immediate intervention. Dr Nebart personally took him to his former hospital and ensured he was admitted for emergency surgery. As a specialist in orthopaedic surgery, he was part of the surgical team that operated on him. After extensive post-surgical therapy, the patient made a full recovery and eventually returned home.
The unit also provides crucial support for vulnerable pregnant migrant women. Dr Nebart’s team offers exceptional medical assistance to these women while they are temporarily hosted at their facilities.
The work can be difficult and taxing. He recounts a case of a woman known to them since the third month of her pregnancy, who underwent a hard labour and very difficult delivery. There was deep concern about the baby’s survival. He expressed incredible relief when both the mother and baby recovered and were able to return home safely.
Dr Nebart’s story is not just about overcoming challenges – it is about embracing new cultures. Unlike many who leave after their studies, he chose to stay. He immersed himself in Algerian life, learning the local Arabic dialect, Daridja.
His experience working at local hospitals helped him not only improve his understanding of the language but also better understand the community. This proved invaluable during his time working in the bustling emergency department of a major Algiers hospital.
The Medical Health Division (MHD) is not a standalone entity within IOM. It plays a crucial role in the Organization’s structure. There is seamless collaboration between the MHD and other IOM units, like Operations and AVRR, ensuring smooth pre-departure and post-arrival health care.
The MHD Clinic is integral to all movement activities of IOM, ensuring that all migrants traveling under the auspices of IOM are in good health and do not pose a risk for themselves or anyone traveling with them.
Looking ahead, the future of the MHAC is bright. The team is expanding, with dedicated staff focusing on both AVRR and resettlement programmes. The MHAC achieved its ambitious target of serving 2,000 Algerian medical applicants for Canada in 2023, a testament to the growing demand for their services.
Plans are also underway to bring laboratory and X-ray services in-house, transforming the MHAC into a one-stop shop for primary health care needs.
Of course, there are moments of sadness. Dr Nebart acknowledges the difficult cases where migrants came too vulnerable, too late, and there was little they could do. These moments can be especially tough. As a doctor and a humanitarian, he constantly evaluates his actions, wondering if there was something more he could have done, a crucial detail he might have missed. It can take a toll mentally.
Dr Nebart sees his role as being a bridge-builder, fostering understanding. Today, as the leader of the MHD, he and his team ensure that vulnerable migrants receive the health care they need. His story is a testament to the power of embracing new experiences and using them to create a better future for all. The fact that they can make health care accessible for migrants is his biggest motivation and reward.
This story was written by Hadjer Bouguerche, Communications Assistant with IOM Algeria. And it was first published here by the Story Teller.