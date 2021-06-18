81 percent of Zimbabwe approve Govt handling of Covid-19: Afrobarometer

A research by Afrobarometer, a pan-African, non-partisan, non-profit survey network, says more that 8 in 10 Zimbabweans (81%) who were interviewed said Government has handled the Covid-19 pandemic very well.

However, the majority of the respondents also believed resources which could have been available for responding to the pandemic were lost to government corruption.

“More than eight in 10 Zimbabweans (81%) approve of the government’s performance in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. But a majority (54%) believe that resources available for responding to the pandemic were lost to government corruption,” said the research network yesterday.

Afrobarometer barometer further said most citizens support the lockdown restrictions as necessary, even though 47% said their household lost a primary source of income during the pandemic.

“Almost half (47%) of Zimbabweans say their household lost a primary source of income during the pandemic, and 77% say it was difficult to comply with lockdown restrictions. Still, most citizens (81%) support the restrictions as necessary.”

“Large majorities say the government is performing badly on creating jobs (91%), keeping prices stable (78%), improving living standards of the poor (75%) and other issues.”

About half of the citizens, an estimated seven million, say they went without enough food (52%), enough clean water (51%) and medical care (55%) at least several times during the past year, according to the report.

“Lack of clean water was more common in urban areas. Going without enough food and without a cash income was more common in rural areas,” the report released yesterday said. – Zimbabwe Voice □