27 more test positive for COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care says Zimbabwe has recorded 27 new positive COVID-19 Cases all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated.

Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana also released similar information on Twitter.

To date, Zimbabwe has 314 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries, 268 active cases and 4 deaths.

32 282 rapid screening test have been conducted with a total PCR tests of 22 253.

The Ministry reiterated on the issue of quarantining returning residents saying it helps in the early detection of COVID-19 cases and prevention of local transmission of the disease.