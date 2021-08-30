Zimbabwe’s main opposition blasts “spy” Hopewell Chin’ono

THE main opposition MDC Alliance has dismissed reports that its senior official Sesel Zvidzai is secretly wining and dining with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at his farm.

Reports that Zvidzai enjoys visits to the Vice President’s home initially emerged in August 2018, but resurfaced this weekend after journalist Hopewell Chin’ono had an interview in which he mentioned that Chiwenga had told him Zvidzai is his regular guest at his farm in Wedza.

Speaking to the NewsHawks, Chin’ono said the Vice President himself told him in January 2018 that Zvidzai visits his home for drinks.

Said Chin’ono: “The Vice-President (Chiwenga) said it (abductions of opposition activists) is not true and that people are faking things, “we are even talking to people in the MDC and Zvidzai was even at my farm so it cannot be true”.

In a statement issued Monday, MDC Alliance Secretary-General Chalton Hwende under supporters not to panic, saying he had spoken to Zvidzvi and was assured that no meeting with Chiwenga ever happened.

“I have spoken to Hon Zvidzai our Secretary for Local Government and Former Mayor of Gweru. He has never been to Chiwenga’s farms in his entire life,” said Hwende.

Hwende added that Zvidzai was busy fighting Zanu-PF and would never Nicodemously meet Chiwenga.

“Why do you rush to believe things said by Zanu-PF people and doubt people like Hopewell Chin’ono who is fighting the system and Zvidzai our Secretary for Local Government who is at the forefront of fighting this regime? Musaitiswe ne Zanu-PF!” Hwende insisted.

Zvidzai, aged 61, studied Chemistry and Biochemistry at the University of Zimbabwe and has vast experience in the ceramics and chemicals industries, gained over a period of 30 years working in various positions.

He is a past president of the Ceramic Society of Zimbabwe, founding Councilor of the Midlands State University, and served as Executive Mayor of Gweru (2003 to 2009).

He was also Deputy Minister of Local Government and Senator from 2009 to 2013, and is rumoured to have done ceramics work at many of Vice President Chiwenga’s properties.