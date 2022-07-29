Zimbabwe’s Annual Inflation Rises To 256.9% In July

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rose to 256.9 per cent in July 2022, data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) on Friday showed.

In June, the country’s annual inflation stood at 191.6 per cent.

The July inflation rate has almost doubled from May. Inflation is now at its highest since February 2021, when it hit 321.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, the month-on-month inflation rate in July 2022 was 25.6 per cent shedding 5.1 percentage points on the June 2022 rate of 30.7 per cent.

ZIMSTAT said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month ending July 2022 stood at 10,932.83 compared to 8,707.35 in June 2022 and 3,062.93 in July 2021.

On the Blended Consumer Price Index, ZIMSTAT said the month-on-month inflation rate in July 2022 was 16.1 per cent shedding 1.9 percentage points on the June 2022 rate of 18.0 per cent. ZIMSTAT added:

The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of July 2022 as measured by the all items blended Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 96.1 per cent.

The blended CPI for the month ending July 2022 stood at 238.43 compared to 205.39 in June 2022 and 121.61 in July 2021.

Poverty Datum Lines – July 2022 The Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in July 2022 was $17,909.00

The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at $23,479.00 in July 2022.

