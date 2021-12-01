Zimbabweans Fume Over Shock New Covid-19 Mandatory Quarantine Restrictions

HARARE – Zimbabweans online have reacted with outrage and fury after the government announced new Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday. The government announced that all visitors and returning residents will undergo a mandatory quarantine for 14 days at their own cost.

In a televised address, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also announced that all visitors will be forced to undergo a PCR test on arrival at the country’s ports of entry. The test costs US$60 and is mandatory for every visitor, including those who present a negative Covid-19 test certificate.

These new measures did not go down well with many Zimbabweans online who said they were planning to travel home or receive visitors for the Christmas holidays. Many even questioned the scientific basis of the mandatory quarantine and accused the government of implementing poorly thought policies.

Below are some reactions from Zimbabweans online



