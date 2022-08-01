Zimbabwean prominent artist Cont Mhlanga dies

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Executive Director Nicholas Moyo confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart and intense sadness that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Board and Management announces to the nation and the Cultural and Creative Sectors in Zimbabwe and internationally the sad passing on of the legendary Cont Mdladla Mhlanga.

“Cont Mhlanga was admitted in hospital 10 days ago, whilst his situation seemed to stabilize, it took a different turn in the last three (3) days. Conte passed on this morning. Cont Mdladla Mhlanga is a playwright, filmmaker and creative director.

His career in the cultural and creative industries began in 1982 when formed Amakhosi which started as a youth karate club but switched to professional theatre in 1988. The Nation will be informed of further details of the unfolding situation in due course,” he said.

More to follow…

