Zimbabwean man arrested in UK after woman stabbed to death in front of kids

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom – A 35-year-old Zimbabwean woman described as a “real angel” by friends was stabbed to death in front of her two children in Salford, England, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old Zimbabwean man for the murder of the “loving and devoted” mother.

Perseverance Ncube, known to her friends as Percy, was found with a single wound to the chest. She was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Greater Manchester police said on Sunday that Obert Moyo, 45, had been charged with her murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Moyo, from Bolton, has been remanded in custody before an appearance at Bolton magistrates court on Monday.

Friends and neighbours held a candlelit vigil near Ncube’s home in Little Hulton on Saturday night.

One friend, who knew Ncube from church, described her as a “real angel”, adding: “Words can’t express how good this woman was.”

In a statement issued by GMP, Ncube’s family paid tribute to her: “It is with immense pain that we say goodbye to Perseverance Ncube, also known as Percy to her loved ones.

“She was a loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends. Percy was an active member of her church and had created a beautiful community for herself and her children, but she was cruelly taken from us due to domestic violence.

“Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss. Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother. With love from Percy’s family.”

GMP have appealed to any motorists and residents in the area to contact them with any potentially relevant footage from dashcams, CCTV or doorbell cameras from about 2.40AM on Friday.

Moyo was released from prison three years ago after serving half of a 10-year sentence for attacking his ex-girlfriend on August 26, 2013.



His relationship with his 25-year-old ex had ended a month earlier

He turned up at a care home where she worked in New Church Road, Brighton and Hove, at 1AM.

He broke in, carrying two knives and a screwdriver, to find her working alone.

While elderly residents slept, he ripped out her hair extensions, then dragged her to the back of the building.

She suffered cuts to her face in the attack. The woman fled and was found in New Church Road.

Source: ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...