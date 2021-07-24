Zimbabwe to receive one million vaccines this Sunday

ZIMBABWE is receiving a consignment of one million Sinovac vaccines from China this Sunday afternoon procured by the government as the country forges ahead in pursuit of achieving herd immunity among its population. The plane is expected to land at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon.

The government has before this consignment acquired 4.2 million doses of Chinese vaccines, in addition to receiving some quantities of Russia’s Sputnik V and India’s Covaxin vaccines.

The country’s vaccination programme has gathered momentum over the past week as the country is currently experiencing a third wave with a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

To date a total of 1 400 905 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 671 155 people have received their second doses.

An update by the Covid-19 Chief Coordinator, Dr Agnes Mahomva, on Friday revealed that 88.9 percent of the third wave deaths in the country are of unvaccinated people. Over 90 percent of Covid-19 hospital admissions during the third wave are also those of unvaccinated people making it more urgent to ensure the majority of the population gets vaccinated.

As of Friday, Zimbabwe had recorded a cumulative total of 95 686 confirmed Covid-19 cases including 62 986 recoveries and 2 961 deaths.