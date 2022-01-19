News Ticker

Zimbabwe records sharp decrease in Covid cases

January 19, 2022 Staff Reporter Headlines, Health 0




HARARE, ZIMBABWE - FEBRUARY 18: A health worker draws out the Sinopharm vaccine from a tube at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital on February 18, 2021 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe will begin vaccinating against Covid-19 on Thursday, starting with health workers and other essential service personnel. Health professionals and immigration agents working at border posts will get first priority for the jabs, according to a government roll-out plan. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images) Photographer: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images Europe , Photographer: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images Europe

ZIMBABWE has seen a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases over the past week, with daily cases dropping from 709 on January 10 to 144 Sunday, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care Monday.

Deaths have also consistently declined over the period from 20 per day to four deaths Sunday.

The country began experiencing the Omicron variant-driven fourth wave at the beginning of last month, leading the government to tighten lockdown measures.

Daily cases peaked at 6 181 on December 10, and have since then been consistently declining.

Last Friday, the government postponed the reopening of schools that was due on January 10 by three weeks for further monitoring of the Covid-19 situation.

As of Sunday, the country had recorded 226 078 Covid-19 cases, 207 102 recoveries, and 5 247 deaths.

Source – Xinhua




Copyright © 2022 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!