Zimbabwe’s MDC-T recalls 9 more opposition MPs

HARARE – The Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda has today expelled nine legislators from the MDC-T after the party wrote to him that they had ceased to represent it in Parliament.

Adv Mudenda said the decision to expel them followed a letter written by MDC T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora that they be recalled. The nine are Messrs Amos Chibaya, (Mkoba) Murisi Zwizwai (Harare Central) Happymore Chidziva (Highfield West).

Others are Proportionate Representatives Bacilia Majaya, Macharairwa Mugidho, Virginia Muradzikwa, Annah Myambo, Francisca Ncube and Nomathemba Ndlovu.

The nine legislators bring to 13, the number of MPs that have so far been recalled by the MDC T after the Supreme Court conferred legitimacy to the opposition party led by Dr Thokozani Khupe.