Zanu PF suspends internal poll results as tensions escalates

ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha says provincial executive elections results announced on the 31st of December 2021 were preliminary and those already celebrating should wait for the politburo to confirm the outcome.

“It’s not time to celebrate yet, the results we announced were preliminary and only after the result are presented to the politburo which will confirm the final results. We are busy consolidating the outcomes and taking complaints by others so that they will be ironed out. So I urge those who were announced as victors to stop holding any meeting and confirmation of results.’’

The call by Bimha follows reports that some members who were announced winners in the just ended provincial elections were already popping champagne and outlining their vision before the Politburo siting.