Zanu PF attacks US ambassador again

Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa again savaged United States ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols, saying he is pushing a regime change agenda.

He alleged that Nichols was financing some private individuals to push an online anti-Zimbabwe narrative adding that the ambassador was at the forefront of pushing an CIA regime agenda.

Chinamasa said Nichols does not speak like a normal diplomat as he is not seeking to promote good relations.

He added that he felt sorry for Nichols given that he is African American and that he is being used in that manner.