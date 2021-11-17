‘Zambian govt to help opposition topple ANC and Zanu PF govts’ – Party Spokesman

LUSAKA – Zambia’s ruling party United Party for National Development (UPND) says liberation movements and ruling parties in Zimbabwe and South Africa are on life support.

UPND Information and Publicity Secretary Joseph Kalimbwe says life is too hard for the two movements as elections beacon.

“In Zambia, the Liberation Movement [UNIP] was voted out – peacefully – in 1991.

“In South Africa, the Liberation Movement [ANC] is in a critical condition going into Monday’s election.

“In Zimbabwe, the Liberation Movement [ZANU PF] is on life support in ICU.

“Life is hard,” he says.

Kalimbwe adds that he has been asked to delete his tweet of 30th September by an organization called PAASPCN.

He says in the tweet, he said, “The MDCA, ACT & Mmusi Maimane supported UPND’s struggles in the opposition.

Kalimbwe says PAASPCN told him that tweet shows support to opposition parties in SADC & is politically malicious.

Meanwhile, opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance says its Zvimba South Constituency Coordinating member Maria Wemba has been abducted at Murombedzi in ZvimbaWest by suspected Zanu Pf militia late afternoon.

“Our Zvimba South Constituency Coordinating member Maria Wemba has been abducted at Murombedzi in ZvimbaWest by Zanu Pf militia late afternoon.

“She has been found naked & badly beaten.

“Mnangagwa continues to have violence with impunity instigated on women,” says the party.

Zwnews

