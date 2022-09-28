US Embassy in Moscow urges Americans to leave Russia

THE US Embassy in Moscow has warned its citizens not to travel to Russia and advised those “residing or travelling” there to “depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.”

A security alert on the Embassy’s website, dated Tuesday, noted that dual nationals may be drafted “for military service” following Russia’s “mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine.”

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” it read.

The alert also says “Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations.”

The embassy alert urged US citizens to “avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events,” noting that “the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia.”

The alert said that the embassy “has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.”

“If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible,” it said.

Kremlin warns US is edging closer to becoming a party to conflict in Ukraine