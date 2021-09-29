Uebert Angel Licensed To Launch Own Daily Newspaper & Monthly Magazine

Charismatic evangelical preacher Prophet Uebert Angel has been licensed to launch his own daily newspaper and monthly magazine in Zimbabwe.

Prophet Angel who was in March appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to the Americas and Europe has been licensed to launch his daily publication termed The Daily Mail.

This was revealed by the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC). The regulator revealed that it had approved the registration of eight media houses both at the national and community level.

One of the media houses which has been approved is The Billion Group. The directors of the Billion Group are Prophet Uebert Angel Senior and his wife Beverly Uebert Angel.

Through their media house, the founder of the Spirit Embassy: Goodnews Church, and his wife, will be launching The Daily Mail Zimbabwe. The newspaper will focus on general news and information. The Billion Group will also be running a monthly magazine titled Africa Influencers.

Speaking on Prophet Uebert Angel’s newspaper and magazine, the ZMC said,

The Billion Group: The directors of the media house are Uebert Angel Senior (who is the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at large to the Americas and Europe) and Beverly Uebert Angel. The media house intends to publish a daily newspaper titled The Daily Mail Zimbabwe whose editorial focus is general news and information. The mass media service will also be publishing a monthly magazine titled Africa Influencers Magazine which will focus on young Influencers in fashion and business.

The seven other media houses which have been given the approval to launch newspapers and other publications are as follows:

Next Level Media Group Pvt Ltd: The directors of the media house include Albert Tawanda Mavunga, Reuben Tawanda Mbasera and Mqondisi Ignations Nzipo. The media house intends to publish a regional newspaper titled Mashonaland Post. The regional paper will cover community news, sports, religious and traditional matters within the Mashonaland Provinces.

Ataraxia Communications (Pvt) Ltd: The media house whose directors are Tapuwanashe Dube and Matiropafadza Mashango intends to publish two monthly magazines titled Security Insight and Farming Guide. The media house will also run an online publication titled Student Times.

Gemlands Enterprises Pvt Ltd: The media house whose sole director is Mr. Innocent S. Ncube intends to publish an online platform focusing on daily news, monthly documentaries, short films and music entertainment.

Rawsoot Studios: The directors of the media house are John Sinchuke and Vimbai Sinchuke. The media house intends to venture into video production, photography and online media.

The News Hawks: The directors of the media house include Dumisani Muleya, Beatrice Mtetwa, Douglas Coltart and Raphael Khumalo. The media house, whose registration was initially approved early this year, mainly focuses on investigative journalism and publishes news that focuses on the government, non-governmental organizations, academia, business and the diplomatic community.

Fig Multimedia Tech Pvt Ltd: The media house, whose application was initially approved early this year pending ratification by the Board, intends to provide electronic news gatherings for China Global Television Network(CGTN) as well as producing documentaries, corporate videos and content that will feed into some television stations. The directors of the media house include Asa Gurupira, Leopold Njobo and Stanley Tsopotsa.

Jewel Multimedia: The directors of the media house include Chiratidzo Malinganisa, Africa Moyo and Okondedwa Malinganiza. The media house intends to publish a monthly magazine titled EDevolution which focuses on the devolution thrust being espoused by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.