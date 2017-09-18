Tsvangirai remains stable; laughs off brutal press

JOHANNESBURG – MDC President Tsvangirai is responding well to routine medical procedure in South Africa and he has laughed off gruesome press reports about his condition.

In a five minute conversation this morning, President Tsvangirai, who was accompanied by his wife for the routine medical process in South Africa, gave the assurance that he is responding well to treatment and urged Zimbabweans not to panic. He reiterated his message that Zimbabweans must concentrate on registering to vote in the next election.

According to his spokesman; “Tsvangirai said there was no need for national alarm about his condition, adding that several prophets of doom were keen on creating despondency by pouring cold water on the emerging convergence in the country on which Zimbabweans have pinned their hope.”

He said like everyone else he was mortal but regretted that naysayers had begun a desperate campaign to feed on his temporary indisposition by spreading alarm and despondency in the nation.

He assured the nation he would be home soon to pursue the mammoth campaign to usher in a new dispensation next year.