Tsvangirai backs in Zimbabwe after treatment in SA

HARARE – President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Morgan Tsvangirai returned home Friday from South Africa where he has been receiving cancer treatment after falling ill at a coalition retreat meeting in Kwekwe.

Tsvangirai who is battling cancer of the colon was airlifted to South Africa in a critical condition almost six weeks ago.

He was received at the Harare International Airport by one of his three vice presidents Advocate Nelson Chamisa and senior members of his party.

MDC-T Presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said in a statement that his boss’s return confounds morbid sceptics some of whom had publicly wished for the ex-premier’s demise.

Last weekend, President Robert Mugabe appeared to celebrate Tsvangirai’s illness, telling his supporters that it was a result of electoral defeat at the hands of Zanu PF.

“He returns to take his rightful place in the trenches and to lead a stoic nation that has for years fought for democracy to remove a stubborn and inept government now engaged in a vicious succession struggle at the expense of the challenges facing the people,” said Tamborinyoka in a statement.

Tsvangirai returns home as the political and economic crisis seems to be deepening with the ruling party restless due to squabbles.

Tsvangirai’s arrival is expected to bolster the warning political fortunes of the opposition which some say is suffering from a leadership crisis.

He is expected to register as a voter in the recently launched first phase of the ZEC initiated registration blitz this weekend.