Thandie Newton joins Zimbabwean opposition

LONDON, UK – United Kingdom based veteran English actress Melanie Thandiwe Newton has hailed the MDC Alliance Youth leaders Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri for reaching out to rural areas to mobilise young people to register to vote in the coming 2023 elections.

Poasting on micro blogging site Twitter, Newton said, “Amazed and thrilled to see my dear sisters

@ceechimbiri2 and @JoanaMamombe mobilise the youth in an effort to have all their voices be HEARD, no matter who they elect. Because #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #DemocracyisNotDead.”

Amazed and thrilled to see my dear sisters @ceechimbiri2 and @JoanaMamombe mobilise the youth in an effort to have all their voices be HEARD, no matter who they elect. Because #ZimbabweanLivesMatter🇿🇼#DemocracyisNotDead pic.twitter.com/2L01i0BqPQ — Thandiwe Newton OBE (@ThandiweNewton) October 4, 2021

Register to vote 2023 and please help others to!#ZimbabweanLivesMatter🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/9fHAu54UuB — Thandiwe Newton OBE (@ThandiweNewton) October 4, 2021

We see you @MakomboreroH And we will push on until you are free 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #ZimbabweanLivesMatter https://t.co/3vw7xzNYor — Thandiwe Newton OBE (@ThandiweNewton) September 30, 2021

Newton was born in London to a white British father, Nick, and a Zimbabwean mother, Nyasha. Her family settled in Penzance, Cornwall, when Newton was three years old.

Source – Byo24