Thandie Newton joins Zimbabwean opposition

October 5, 2021




Thandie Newton

LONDON, UK – United Kingdom based veteran English actress Melanie Thandiwe Newton has hailed the MDC Alliance Youth leaders Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri for reaching out to rural areas to mobilise young people to register to vote in the coming 2023 elections.

Poasting on micro blogging site Twitter, Newton said, “Amazed and thrilled to see my dear sisters
@ceechimbiri2 and @JoanaMamombe mobilise the youth in an effort to have all their voices be HEARD, no matter who they elect. Because #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #DemocracyisNotDead.”

Newton was born in London to a white British father, Nick, and a Zimbabwean mother, Nyasha. Her family settled in Penzance, Cornwall, when Newton was three years old.

