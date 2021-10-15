South African Defence Minister held hostage by liberation War Veterans

Johannesburg – The Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans, Chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza is holding a media briefing to update the public on government interventions and the comprehensive approach to address the challenges faced by military veterans. The live media briefing on Friday morning comes after Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla alongside Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, were held hostage by disgruntled military veterans on Thursday night.

It emerged that talks between the Presidential Task Team and the ex-combatants broke down, and both parties could not reach an agreement. The drama reportedly unfolded at the St George’s Hotel near Irene in Gauteng, with members refusing to release the officials until their demands were met – this includes a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa. This dramatic event follows a sit-in protest by the irate veterans at the ANC’s Luthuli House headquarters earlier this week.

Earlier on Friday, suspended ANC member and former MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus called on the government to release the 56 military veterans that were arrested. Niehaus said the government and the ANC should have been sensitive to the frustration and desperation displayed by the veterans and engaged with them.