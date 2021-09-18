News Ticker

Son of Zimbabwean immigrant, Johannesburg Mayor assasinated in a freak ‘car crash’

The newly elected City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Jolidee Matongo. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Johannesburg City Mayor Jolidee Matongo, who was the son of a Zimbabwean immigrant, has died. Matongo died in a car accident this afternoon coming from an ANC political event in Soweto, where he grew up, that was led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Matongo died in a car accident on Saturday evening, hours after participating in an ANC electioneering programme with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.

Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident on September 18 2021. Image: Veli Nhlapo

He had been at the helm of the mayoral office for just over a month after being elected unopposed at a council meeting in August.

Two city officials confirmed the death of Matongo and the mayor’s political ally in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, also confirmed the news through a tweet, saying: “I’m shattered.”

Matongo replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died suddenly from Covid-19 complications.

His mayoral candidacy provoked a heated contest between two factions in the ANC in the region.




