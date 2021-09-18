Son of Zimbabwean immigrant, Johannesburg Mayor assasinated in a freak ‘car crash’

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Johannesburg City Mayor Jolidee Matongo, who was the son of a Zimbabwean immigrant, has died. Matongo died in a car accident this afternoon coming from an ANC political event in Soweto, where he grew up, that was led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Matongo died in a car accident on Saturday evening, hours after participating in an ANC electioneering programme with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.
He had been at the helm of the mayoral office for just over a month after being elected unopposed at a council meeting in August.
Two city officials confirmed the death of Matongo and the mayor’s political ally in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, also confirmed the news through a tweet, saying: “I’m shattered.”
Matongo replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died suddenly from Covid-19 complications.
His mayoral candidacy provoked a heated contest between two factions in the ANC in the region.