Son of Zimbabwean immigrant, Johannesburg Mayor assasinated in a freak ‘car crash’

He had been at the helm of the mayoral office for just over a month after being elected unopposed at a council meeting in August.

Two city officials confirmed the death of Matongo and the mayor’s political ally in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, also confirmed the news through a tweet, saying: “I’m shattered.”

Matongo replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died suddenly from Covid-19 complications.

His mayoral candidacy provoked a heated contest between two factions in the ANC in the region.