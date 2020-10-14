Sikhala tells Chamisa, popularity alone not enough

MDC Alliance deputy national chairman Job Sikhala has advised his principal Nelson Chamisa not to think that popularity will guarantee him to become Zimbabwe’s next leader.

Sikhala said history was replete with popular politicians who later failed to land the number one job in national politics – including Morgan Tsvangirai.

Sikhala said unpopular leaders often become State presidents because of their grit and decisiveness. He gave examples of Kenya’s Daniel Arap Moi and DRC’s Mobutu Sese Seko.

He said despite Chamisa and MDC Alliance commanding huge support in the country, State power remained a mirage for them.

In response, Chamisa said his party would eventually occupy State House even though he has been warned from analysts that he risks sinking into political oblivion if he does not respond appropriately to the onslaught from authorities and from the Thokozani Khupe faction.