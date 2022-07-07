Sikhala and Sithole denied High Court bail

HARARE – Citizens Coalition for Change legislators, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, who are facing allegations of inciting public violence, are likely to spend another weekend behind bars after the High Court dismissed their bail appeal this Thursday.

The duo had approached the High Court challenging the decision to deny them bail made by the lower court during their initial court appearance.

It is the State’s case that on the night of 24 May, a woman from Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza, Moreblessing Ali, was kidnapped at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre before her mutilated body was found on the 11th of June in a disused well at the homestead of the prime suspect Pias Jamba.

It is alleged that Sikhala later claimed that he had been engaged by Ali’s family to represent them as a lawyer before appearing on various social media platforms claiming that the deceased was a member of the Triple C and was killed by ZANU PF members.

Sikhala allegedly posted a video clip on social media inciting members of the public to engage in acts of violence using whichever means possible to revenge the Ali’s death.

This allegedly led to Triple C members who were ferried to Nyatsime by Sithole unleashing an orgy of violence which saw cars, homes and shops being destroyed.

In denying them bail, High Court Judge Justice Lucy Mungwari ruled that there is propensity to commit a similar crime if the duo is admitted to bail.

