Prof. Mutambara urges African leaders to improve political and economic climate

Former Zimbabwean Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Arthur Mutambara, has urged African leaders to improve the political and economic climate in their respective countries, to stem the emigration of their citizens.

Mutambara was responding to a social media post where Limpopo Health MEC, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, admonished a Zimbabwean citizen, admitted at a provincial hospital.

Ramathuba has defended the statement she made in a recent video at Bela-Bela Hospital that Zimbabweans are placing a strain on the province’s healthcare system.

Ramathuba was filmed confronting a foreign national scheduled for surgery at a hospital in the province. She is heard telling the patient that her country must take responsibility for her health issues.

He says, “The government of Zimbabwe, the government of Malawi and Botswana must make sure they fixed their health systems in their countries so that there is no need for Zimbabweans to come to South Africa for health care. National countries must work so that there is no influx into South Africa – looking for jobs looking health care.”

Zimbabwe responds to Ramathuba’s controversial comments:

Sacking

On Wednesday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo called for Ramathuba’s sacking following her recent statement.

The EFF says in a statement that Ramathuba’s comment was inappropriate.

The EFF says sentiments expressed by Ramathuba at Bela Bela hospital to a Zimbabwean national were a violation of human rights. They called on Premier Stanley Mathabatha to fire Ramathuba as her sentiments were also a violation of the doctors’ code of ethics.

However, the ANC Youth League in Limpopo is defending Ramathuba saying she had a frank engagement with the patient.

The League says that the EFF has no right to dictate the removal of the MEC.

