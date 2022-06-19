Prof Jonathan Moyo labels Chamisa’s CCC party a secret society without structures

Exiled Zimbabwe Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says it cannot be in the public interest to have a secret society masquerading as a political party, to contest elections for public office.

Moyo said this on microblogging site Twitter.

Moyo says that is just wrong and it has no precedence anywhere in the world. “In fact, it is very scary from a societal point of view!”

Moyo argues that Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has a leadership structure with a President, Spokesperson, Treasurer General but it has no membership structures and has no constitution.

“Since #CCC seeks power to govern Zim, the public is entitled to know where #CCC leadership has come from & how it’s held accountable?”

Moyo says the issue arises because “CCC says it is not a rebranded political party, but is a brand new political formation. The time has come for Zim to consider registering political parties. Parties with no constitution, no structures & no founding processes should not contest elections!”

