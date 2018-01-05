This is the politics we want; Chamisa commends Mnangagwa for visits Tsvangirai

Movement for Democratic Change deputy president Nelson Chamisa today welcomed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai at his Highlands home saying this is the new politics we want to see.

According to the Herald Chamisa said: “It’s a welcome thing. It’s African to care for one another; it’s very Zimbabwean.

“This is the new politics we want to see, the politics of peace, the politics of working together, the politics of feeling for one another.

“This is the direction and we hope it is the kind of talk that will be walked and talk that will be sustained.

“Going forward we want to see a peaceful election in Zimbabwe and we are very appreciative.”

Zimbabwe will be holding elections in six months or so and Mnangagwa has pledged that they will be free, fair, credible and transparent because that is the only way Zimbabwe can move forward.

The opposition and civic groups are, however, pressing for electoral reforms to level the playing field but Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said everything was already in place. There was no need for reform.

Mnangagwa’s gesture in visiting Tsvangirai could be an indication that he is genuine about free and fair elections, but it is what is on the ground that counts.

Mnangagwa is currently serving the remainder of former president Robert Mugabe’s term and wants his own mandate which will be internationally acceptable.

Mugabe’s victories in 2002, 2008 and 2013 were heavily contested. – Insider