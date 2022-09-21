Police summon Mahere over Chamisa’s alleged assassination attempt

OPPOSITION Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere has been summoned to Chinhoyi Central Police Station’s Law and Order department over the alleged attempt on the life of CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Mahere confirmed the latest twist in the suspected bomb blast, described by CCC as an attempt to kill the charismatic opposition figure ahead of crunch 2023 harmonised elections.

“Have been summoned to CID Law & Order, Mash West in Chinhoyi. I will be heading there shortly with my lawyers. The police have not yet indicated whether this relates to a potential charge or something else,” tweeted Mahere.

As exclusively reported by NewZimbabwe.com, the deafening explosion, blamed on Zanu PF apparatchiks, rocked the rally held at Gadzema Grounds a fortnight ago, just as Chamisa’s motorcade made its way into the venue.

CCC has maintained the bomb was targeting Chamisa, while the opposition party has presented conflicting evidence of the suspected hitmen’s vehicle from which the explosive was thrown.

In a statement Tuesday, Mahere admitted CCC had wrongly identified a motor vehicle registration number plate supplied to police for investigations.

“The report as narrated by our information department reflected a motor vehicle registration number AFA 1651, which upon further inquiry and investigations is incorrect. However, the broad description of the vehicle is accurate and is understood,” she said.

“Steps are being taken to verify the correct registration number of the silver car that was seen by eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident and the Zimbabwe Republic Police are being informed of this error to aid their investigation.

“We understand that the police have recorded witness statements. To that end, we are endeavouring to assist the Zimbabwe Republic Police with their inquiries to ensure the culprits are brought to book,” Mahere said.

MORE TO FOLLOW.

