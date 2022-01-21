News Ticker

Photo: Sizeable crowd throng to support Khupe

More than a thousand MDC-T supporters thronged to McDonalds Hall in Mzilikazi on Friday to pledge their support to former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe who was addressing a presser.

The mood was a hive of dance and singing of revolutionary songs in honor of Khupe who announced that former Party President Douglas Mwonzora has expelled himself form the party by forming a new party called MDC Alliance and she has taken over the reins.

Khupe urged other political players not to interfere with the internal processes of the MDC-T.

