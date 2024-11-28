Parliament Plunged Into Darkness During Budget Speech, Opposition Criticises State of Affairs

HARARE – A dramatic moment unfolded in Zimbabwe’s Parliament on Thursday as Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube was delivering the final remarks of his 2025 national budget speech. The chamber was abruptly plunged into darkness due to power outages caused by ZESA’s ongoing load-shedding crisis.

The blackout, which left legislators and attendees scrambling in the dark, came as Minister Ncube outlined the government’s vision for economic recovery and growth. Amid the confusion, President Emmerson Mnangagwa exited the chamber, navigating through the darkness while opposition Members of Parliament seized the opportunity to chant, “State of affairs!”

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, with opposition parties and civil society groups labelling it a symbolic reflection of Zimbabwe’s current economic and infrastructural challenges.

Zimbabwe has been grappling with persistent power shortages, with load-shedding schedules affecting homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure, including Parliament. The national power utility, ZESA, has attributed the crisis to aging infrastructure, limited generation capacity, and disruptions at the Kariba Hydro Power Station due to low water levels.

The power outages have become a flashpoint for criticism of the government’s handling of essential services. Opposition leaders argue that the incident highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms and investments in the energy sector to address the growing electricity demand.

Before the blackout, Minister Ncube had unveiled a 2025 national budget centred on economic recovery, with a focus on addressing inflation, stabilising the local currency, and fostering growth in agriculture and mining. However, the disruption overshadowed his message, leaving many questioning the government’s ability to implement the policies outlined in the budget.

Opposition MPs later issued statements condemning the incident, describing it as an “embarrassment” and a “clear sign of governance failure.”

The blackout has also drawn attention on social media, with citizens expressing frustration over the state of public services. Many have questioned how the government plans to achieve its ambitious economic goals while struggling with basic infrastructure issues.

Economic analysts have warned that the energy crisis poses a significant threat to the country’s recovery prospects. Power shortages have disrupted industrial production, mining operations, and agricultural activities, compounding the challenges faced by an already fragile economy.

The incident in Parliament has intensified calls for the government to prioritise investments in renewable energy, modernise existing power plants, and create incentives for private sector participation in the energy sector.

“This blackout is more than a technical failure; it’s a failure of leadership,” said an opposition MP. “How can we expect progress when the very halls of governance can’t keep the lights on?”

As Zimbabweans await tangible solutions, the blackout during the budget speech will likely serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need to address the nation’s infrastructure and governance challenges.